Judge Finds man Guilty of Killing Bensalem Teen in 1984

It was August 3rd 1984 that 14 year old Barbara Rowan from Bensalem was brutally murdered.

Her body would be discovered two weeks later in a wooded area between Route 1 and North River Drive, but that’s where the investigation stalled until cold case detectives with the Bensalem Township Police Department took up the case again in 2004. After several years of tracking down leads, a suspect, a Grand Jury’s input, justice for Barbara Rowan was delivered Monday in a Doylestown courtroom, where Judge Wallace Bateman found her killer, 57 year old George Shaw, guilty of 3rd degree murder and related charges. The investigation determined that Rowman did baby-sitting for Shaw and that she was at his Old Lincoln Highway apartment after Shaw had given her something, according to court documents, that would make her feel better. The details were provided by 53 year old Robert Sanders. Shaw and Sanders were going to Shaw’s apartment to inject methamphetamine. It was at the apartment where Shaw took Rowan into a bedroom and killed her during a sex assault. Shaw, who was living in Florida before the charges were filed against him, could receive a sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison. Sanders will be sentenced in September. The Bucks County D.A.’s office credited the two Bensalem Township Detectives, Christopher McMullin and Michael Mosiniak, now Deputy Chief, with solving the case.