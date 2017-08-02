26 Year Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Selling Fentanyl

A Hatfield Township man is behind bars on 99,000 bail for allegedly selling Fentanyl and heroin.

According to court records, 26 year old, Mark Gross sold suspected Fentanyl to in a controlled buy, set up by Towamencin detectives with a person working with detectives. The drugs were in a plastic bag and were sent to a lab for testing. Fentanyl is highly dangerous, not only when injected, but to the touch. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Local Drug Task Force served a search warrant at Gross’ apartment and found plastic babs which contained suspected Fentanyl and heroin, along with needles. Gross faces multiple drug charges and will be in court on August 11th for a preliminary hearing.