Bill Cosby’s Attorney Requests to Withdraw From Case

When Bill Cosby enters a Montgomery County Courtroom in his second trial for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, he may be at the defense table with a different team of lawyers.

Philadelphia defense attorney, Brian McMonagle, filed documents Tuesday in Montgomery County Court requesting to withdraw from the case. Judge Steven O’Neill will take up McMonagle’s request at an August 22nd hearing. Cosby’s first trial ended in a hung jury. The details of why McMonagle wants to leave the case will likely be revealed at the August 22nd hearing. There were several moments during Bill Cosby’s first trial that McMonagle and Montgomery County D.A. Kevin Steele engaged in emotionally charged exchanges over issues concerning the case. The defense team, at times, also clashed with Judge O’Neill. Cosby’s trial ended when the jury, picked from Allegheny County, could not agree on a verdict. After more that 50 hours of deliberations, Judge O’Neill declared a mistrial, setting up Cosby’s next trial over the matter in November. Cosby was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Cheltenham Township home in 2004. Constand met Cosby through Temple University, where she worked in the women’s basketball program. On the night Constand alleged she was sexually assaulted by Cosby, she testified that she was at his home seeking advice concerning her career. Constand said Cosby gave her three blue pills to relax her, but she says the pills left her unable to fend off Cosby’s sexual advances. Cosby said the sex was consensual. Another woman testified in the case, stating that Cosby sexually assaulted her in a Los Angeles hotel room in 1996 with the use of a sedative. More than 50 woman have come forward in recent years to tell of their own encounters with Cosby and how he allegedly sexually assaulted them, much in the same way he’s accused of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand.