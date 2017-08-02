Lansdale Police Meet Residents in Crime Prevention Effort

There was plenty to see and do Tuesday night in the parking lot outside Lansdale Borough Hall as the Police Department held its inaugural night out against crime.

Law enforcement officers offered tips on crime prevention. The Fairmount Fire Company put one of its trucks on display and firefighters were talking fire safety. Acting Police Chief Mike Trail says the three hour event gave Borough Police officers an opportunity to take their business face off.

“This event allows us to listen to the community. Our officers were also tasked with making contact with two residents to find out about two concerns that may have on their street.”

Borough resident Jean Fritz was there to show her support for the police department.

“They take their lives in their hands. I really appreciate what they go through to protect the community.

The night out against crime is a national event with more than 16,000 communities across the united states participating each year.