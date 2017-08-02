Police: Woman Sexually Assaulted in Norristown Farm Park

A 19 year old woman jogging late Tuesday morning in Norristown Farm Park was the victim of a sexual assault.

The suspect, according to police, was armed with a gun when he carried out the sex assault at around 10:50 a.m. The woman was able to call 911 after the ordeal. The woman was taken to Einstein Medical Center where she was treated. The suspect is described as a black man wearing a black mask or dark hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call the East Norriton or west Norriton Police. Montgomery County Detectives are also investigating the attack.