10,000 Reward For Info on Suspect in Armed Sexual Attack

The Montgomery County D.A.’s Office, West Norriton Police Department and The Citizens Crime Commission of The Delaware Valley have joined in offering a 10,000 dollar reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the man who committed an armed sex attack on a jogger.

A 19 year old woman jogging late Tuesday morning in Norristown Farm Park was the victim of a sexual assault. The suspect, according to police, was armed with a gun when he carried out the sex assault at around 10:50 a.m. The woman was able to call 911 after the ordeal. The woman was taken to Einstein Medical Center where she was treated. The suspect is described as a black man wearing a black mask or dark hooded sweatshirt. Anyone who may have information is urged to call 610-635-4300 or 215-546-TIPS.