Kreamer to Receive Lansdale Lifetime Achievement Award

A molder of youth has been chosen to receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award in Lansdale this year.

North Penn Valley Boys and Girls Club Chief Executive Officer Bob Kreamer will be presented with the honor at Lansdale Borough Hall during the opening ceremony for Founder’s Day the last Saturday of this month. Borough council vice president Mary Fuller says Kreamer has had a big impact on three generations of young people.

“He was a football coach at one point, but the primary function that we all know him and love him for is his leadership at the North Penn Valley Boys & Girls Club and he’s just touched so many lives and what a ripple effect he’s had on the formation of character and the personalities of our kids.”

Fuller also applauded Kreamer for keeping up with the maintenance of the boys and girls club facility downtown, while expanding the club into the Indian and Wissahickon valleys.