Immigration Expert Favors Raise Act

Michael Cutler, employed for 30 years as an Agent for the United States Immigration and Naturalization Service, supports the Raise Act and believes it’s long overdue.

Cutler discussed the legislative proposal on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Wednesday afternoon. Cutler says, it limits immigrants to bring just their nuclear family with them to this country.

“You admit one alien with his wife and three children, suddenly he petitions for his eight brothers and sisters and their spouses and their children. One immigrant brings to the United States, 70 or 80 people, that’s madness.”

The Raise Act also includes a provision to favor immigrants who can speak English and financially provide for their family.