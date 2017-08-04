Toomey: Fixing Economy Top Priority

Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Pat Toomey says, with all of the tasks that Federal lawmakers need to accomplish, including repeal and replace of the a-c-a, he says the economy needs a boost, which he says has not fully recovered from the recession in 2008 and 2009.

Toomey says, the evidence of the sluggish economy is the lack of real wage growth.

“The way to jump start this to get us another extended period, but at a faster rate of growth and therefore higher wages and more job opportunities, and a better standard of living, the way to do that, I’m convinced, is a really strong tax reform bill.”

Toomey, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Friday says, as for repeal and replace of the Affordable Care Act, he says President Trump is waiting for a bill that he will sign when lawmakers can agree on a new healthcare plan for the nation.