Volpe Enterprises to Hold open House and Silent Auction

Volpe Enterprises, located in Upper Gwynedd Township, will host, what has become a popular event over the last several years.

It’s Volpe’s open house and auction, which gets underway Saturday. Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the Montgomery County 4-H. Gary Volpe is the founder of Volpe Enterprises.

“We wanted to help them out with the project. There happened to be some roof and siding work they needed done. My son got involved and got some discounts from different manufacturers, Marvic Supply and he got considerable discounts and then we decided we would make them the charitable organization that we would work for this year.”

Volpe says, Saturday’s event runs from 10am until 2pm with food, activities for the kids and the auction. Volpe is located at 217 Church Road, North Wales.