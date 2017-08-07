Boyle Talks to Constituents About Healthcare in Lansdale

There was a full house for the town meeting hosted by Congressman Brendan Boyle at Lansdale Borough Hall Sunday.

The 13th district Democrat fielded more than two dozen questions from his constituents during the 90-minute public forum. One of them dealt with the spiraling cost of health care.

“I believe that the underlying problem is that we have too much of a fee for a service system, instead of a fee for an outcome system.”

Boyle also said that the increasing cost of health care could be held in check by the competition that would be generated by the introduction of a public insurance option under the affordable care act.