Lansdale Narrows Its Search For New Chief of Police

Lansdale officials are moving ahead with their search for a new Police Chief.

25 candidates have emerged for the top cop spot and Borough Council Vice President Mary Fuller says they come from all over.

“We have applicants throughout the state and from outside the state, people with Philadelphia connections or Pittsburgh connections.”

Fuller is part of the Police Chief search committee appointed by Council President Denton Burnell. The committee will cut the candidate list down to a more manageable number for Borough Council to review.