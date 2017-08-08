Souderton Borough celebrates Community Night Out at 6pm. It’s happening at Souderton Community Park.

Souderton Borough Police Chief, Jim Leary says, it’s an opportunity for residents to see how they are protected by the Borough.

“Our Police officers, Fire fighters, and EMT personnel will be at the community night to meet up with residents to talk to them about their concerns and show them the tools of our business. There will also be a feature called, Dark Sky, which is a mobile planetarium as we get to full dark, the planetarium will be open to our community night out attendees and they will be able to see our skies through the planetarium caliber equipment.”

Chief Leary, a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Monday says, in addition to some great food items, like waffles and ice cream, Community Night Out in Souderton will also feature a car show with than 100 classic vehicles from the past.