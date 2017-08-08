Lansdale Brothers to Face Trial For Alleged Drug Sales

Two Lansdale brothers, behind bars on drug charges in connection with a July 19th raid of their home will face trial.

Lansdale Police and Telford police uncovered information over the last several months concerning the two brothers who were allegedly selling a variety of drugs out of a Lansdale location. Chan and Chheng Ploysy, 30 and 31 years old of the 800 block of Andover Road, face various counts each of charges that include felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, felony conspiracy and related charges. The raid, carried out by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Local Drug Task Force, found a supply of cocaine, over four pounds of pot, and a quantity of synthetic meth. Its street name is called “molly.” Police also confiscated paraphernalia, packaging and suspected drug money. The Ploysy brothers remain at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility since their arrests in July after failing to post bail. A court date has not ye been scheduled.