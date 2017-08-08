Police Say Employee Stole Cash From Registers

A Souderton woman faces charges after allegedly stealing cash from a supermarket in Hilltown Township.

Police say, 47 year old Jennifer Ann Castellana was charged with 3rd degree felony counts of theft, theft by deception and receiving stolen property. Police say they uncovered evidence that Castellana stole 4,000 from the Giant Supermarket and Giant Gas station registers over the last several months. She was arrested on July 27th. The alleged thefts date back to May AT THE Giant Supermarket, located at 760 Route 113 in Hilltown Township