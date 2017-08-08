Woman Accused of Stealing Nearly 1 Million Dollars

An East Norriton based business was bilked out of nearly one million dollars and now the alleged suspect, a former employee of Highpoint Solutions, faces charges.

Police charged 31 year old, Christine Cashman for allegedly stealing the large sum of money between August of 2015 and June of this year. According to records, Cashman was responsible for payroll at Highpoint, and allegedly maid payments to several former contractors who were no longer providing work for Highpoint. The investigation accuses Cashman of sending those checks to her personal account through direct deposit. Cashman, a Berks County resident, faces an August 22nd preliminary hearing.