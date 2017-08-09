Bill Cosby Will Likely Have a New Attorney For 2nd Trial

Bill Cosby will likely be sitting next to a new attorney when he enters a Montgomery County Courtroom when his second trial starts on November 6th.

Cosby’s Philadelphia based attorney, Brian McMonagle has filed with the court to withdraw from the case. Judge Steven O’Neill will take up that matter on August 22nd. Lansdale attorney Marc Steinberg says, it’s not a surprise that McMonagle wants off the case.

“When Cosby’s people came out after the trial and blasted the prosecutor and the Judge, I could understand him being unhappy with the position that they took, especially considering that there’s going to be a retrial. He practices locally and has to appear in from Judge O’Neill and other Judges in the Court of Common Pleas in Montgomery County.”

Steinberg, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition says, it’s standard procedure in a case when an attorney wants to withdraw from a case that another attorney is ready to take over the case for the client. Attorney Angela Agrusa, who was a part of Cosby’s legal team during his first trial, is staying on. Cosby, accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Cheltenham Township home in 2004, faces a second trial on November 6th. His first trial ended in a hung jury.