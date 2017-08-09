http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png News Director2017-08-09 09:40:592017-08-09 09:40:59Toomey Believes Justice Dept. Should Handle Investigations
Toomey Believes Justice Dept. Should Handle Investigations
Pennsylvania U.S Senator Pat Toomey is hoping special counsel, Robert Mueller, will wrap up his investigation of Russian Collusion and whatever else he might be looking for in a timely manner.
Toomey was a recent guest on WNPV’s AM Edition.
“I’ve never been a fan of the special counsel. I’ve never been a fan of going outside the process our criminal justice system, our Justice Department and appointing someone, who then inevitably goes on a mission to find something, often completely unrelated to the topic under investigation.”
Toomey believes Mueller is honorable, but is concerned his investigation could take on a life of its own.