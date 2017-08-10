Former Kane Employees Get Lawsuits Reinstated

Former State Police Commissioner Frank Noonan and former Deputy Attorney General Frank Fina, and others employed during Kathleen Kane’s reign as Pennsylvania Attorney General say they were targeted by Kane.

A Federal Appeals Panel has reinstated lawsuits against Kane filed by those former staff members after a Judge dismissed the suits last year. Kane was convicted in Montgomery County Court of perjury and other charges. Peter Scuderi, an attorney representing one of the former employees said, he can’t wait to step on her the way she stepped on his client and other people.