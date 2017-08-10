Man Recovers After Bout with West Nile Virus

Montgomery County officials report that a Horsham Township man is the state’s first case of West Nile Virus in 2017.

The 52 year old man spent time in the hospital and recovered after being treated. Symptoms of the West Nile Virus, include body aches and headaches. July is the worst month for West Nile Virus and this past July provided plenty of places for mosquitos to breed. Mosquitos thrive in areas of stagnant water. July was a wet month with numerous storms and heavy rainfall. West Nile Virus is transmitted through a mosquito bite.