Towamencin to Take up issue of Noise From Trucks

Towamencin officials want to help township residents sleep better at night.

After hearing complaints about the noise some big trucks generate when they slow their big rigs down, the township supervisors Wednesday night authorized staff to prepare an ordinance that would prohibit the use of brake retarders on parts of four roads. Those roads are Allentown Road between Fretz Road and Forty Foot Road, Wambold Road between Sumneytown Pike and Allentown road, Sumneytown Pike between Old Forty Road and Wambold Road and Detwiler Road between Forty Foot Road and Wambold Road. Township police Chief Tim Dickinson suggested the prohibition on brake retarders in those areas even though he knows that enforcement will be a challenge.

“First you have to be able to identify which truck is using the brake retarder, which we only know that by noise. So if you have a group of trucks or two trucks, we have to able to know which one it was.”

Chief Dickinson suggested the prohibition after PennDOT nixed the use of advisory signs asking truckers not to apply brake retarders in designated areas. Those signs that are already up will be taken down.