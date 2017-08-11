51st Goschenhoppen Folk Festival in Perkiomenville

The Goschenhoppen Folk Festival gets underway Friday from noon until 8pm and Saturday, 10am to 6pm. It’s happening at the Henry Antes Plantation, 318 Colonial Road, just off route 73 in Perkiomenville.

Festival spokesperson Joanne Kintner.

“There will be fancy 18th century needle work and the theme this year is tools of the trade, and there will be all kinds of men doing all kinds of things with vintage and old tools. There’s potters, broom makers, bookbinders and a brewer.”

The 51st Goschenhoppen Folk Festival is a rain or shine event. For more information visit Goschenhoppen.org