Bike Share Program Adds Another Location

The Partnership TMA recently announced its 10th location for its free bike share program.

Anthony Johnson is The Partnership TMA’s Deputy Director.

“It’s at North Wales Borough Hall on School street. The bikes are beautiful. They’re like a power blue. We anticipate that’ll be a really popular location because of the way the town is set up. We’ve also recently added locations at the Lansdale and Horsham libraries.”

For more information on the bike-share visit Ptma-mc.org Johnson was a guest Thursday on the Transportation Edition of WNPV’S Comment Please By univest. Bikes can be used for free up to 48 hours.