East Norriton Man Found Guilty of Smuggling Heroin

A Montgomery County Jury finds an East Norriton man guilty of transporting heroin from Atlanta to New York over a 20 year period.

45 year old, David Pacheco, a legal immigrant, was arrested last January at the King of Prussia toll plaza with 1 million dollars worth of heroin. He said he continued to transport heroin because a Mexican cartel threatened his family if failed to continue the illegal activity. The Montgomery County D.A. Kevin Steele says greed was the motivating factor. Pacheco, who owned a towing service based in Norristown, will be sentenced at a later date.