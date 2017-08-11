Recent Graduate Sues Pennridge School District

The Pennridge School District is being sued for the 3rd time in the last year over the alleged harassment of a student.

The lawsuit was filed by the National Women’s Law Center in Washington D.C. and the DLA Piper law firm. The suit alleges that a recent graduate referred to as “Jane Doe” was harassed when she was a sophomore. The lawsuit also accuses her former boyfriend with physically and verbally abusing her after she broke off the relationship. According to the suit, the harassment continued inside and outside the high school and on social media. The Pennridge School District Superintendent and the Principal of the high school are also named in the suit. The 18 year old says, she reported the incidents, but no action was taken by the high school or the district.