Women Who Suffer All Forms of Abuse Can Call Hotline

The Women’s Center of Montgomery County is getting the word out to women who find themselves in a dangerous domestic situation.

The 24 hour hotline number is 1-800-773-2424. The Director of Community Education, Robin Jordan says, it’s not just physical abuse that can be harmful, but emotional abuse can also take a toll.

“We have really devoted trained counselors who will be willing to help anyone who calls and set up a plan for safety and to have someone to talk to about whatever situation you’re going through.”

Jordan adds, The center offers help with temporary shelter by way of hotel vouchers. Jordan was a guest this week on WNPV’S Legally Speaking program.