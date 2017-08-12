Montco. Assistant D.A On Cosby Case Leaving For Philly Law Firm

Kristen Feden, a member of the prosecution team in Bill Cosby’s first trial, has accepted a civil litigation position at a Philadelphia law firm. Feden’s last day is August 15th. Feden, according to District Attorney Kevin Steele, will remain on the case as a special prosecutor when Cosby’s second trial begins on November 6th. Cosby’s first trial ended in a hung jury. Cosby is accused of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Cheltenham Township home with the use of sedatives. Cosby, in a 2005 deposition, said the sex was consenual. Constand testified that Cosby gave her three blue pills to relax her, but the pills left her unable to fend off his alleged sex assault. Constand testified that she visited Cosby’s home in 2004 to seek advice on her career. Constand met Cosby through Temple University when she was an employee at Temple University in the women’s basketball program.