Hatfield Township Man Headed to Trial on Drug Charges

A Hatfield Township man accused of selling Fentanyl in a controlled purchase by the Towamencin Township Police Department, will face trial after waiving his preliminary hearing.

26 year old, Mark Gross of the first block of Garfield avenue was arrested on July 28th. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Local Drug Task Force served a search warrant at Gross’ apartment and discovered syringes, and miniature plastic bags used for Fentanyl and heroin packaging. Police say, on Friday it was confirmed that the drugs Gross allegedly sold to police through a confidential source is Fentanyl, a drug that’s 100 times stronger that heroin. Gross’ bail was reduced from 99,000 to 5,000, but he remains in jail due to a parole violation. Gross faces a formal hearing on August 27th.