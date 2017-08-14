Merck CEO Resigns From American Manufacturing Council

There’s more fallout for President Trump from the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.

Merck Pharmaceuticals CEO Kenneth Frazier announced Monday that’s he’s resigning from the President’s American Manufacturing Council. Frazier released a statement saying “as a matter of personal conscience, I feel a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism.” President Trump was critical of Frazier’s decision on Twitter stating, he will now have more time to lower ripoff drug prices. Merck has a facility in Upper Gwynedd Township and is Montgomery County’s largest employer.