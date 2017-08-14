Retail Troubles Linked to Low Foot Traffic at Malls

Longtime retail watcher, chuck Tatelbaum says, the ongoing struggle in the retail industry has happened at a rapid pace over last several years.

He bases that notion on where many retail stores are located.

“Malls have become old and how people shop has changed. They want to be entertained, it’s no longer going to the mall strolling around two hours after dinner and maybe buying something. People want to be entertained. Malls that have put in ice skating rinks and have concerts and really good food instead of food courts, they’re drawing people.”

Tatelbaum, a recent guest on WNPV’s AM Edition, says the economy is headed for a downturn over the next six months. He adds, consumers should try to avoid credit card debt and businesses should keep a close eye on their debt and spending.