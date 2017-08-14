Two Vehicle Crash Sends Five People to The Hospital

Five people were injured in a two vehicle crash just before one Sunday afternoon in Hilltown Township.

The crash happened at Broad Street and Callowhill Road when an Suv traveling on Callowhill Road hit a sedan. According to Hilltown Township Police, the suv then hit a tree. The five injured occupants of the suv and the sedan were taken to the hospital. There’s no word on their conditions. Residents who live near the accident scene say, crashes often happen at that location because a four way stop system is needed, but one resident said, people drive too fast and rarely come to a full stop at the stop sign.