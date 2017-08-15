21 year old Man Sentenced For Sexually Assaulting Teen

A Sellersville man is sentenced to a term in prison for sexually assaulting a 15 year old girl.

21 year old Austin Werner committed the act in his mother’s bed. He was sentenced Monday in Bucks County Court, two to five years in prison. Werner, after his release, will be on probation for five years. He admitted what he had done earlier this year, pleading guilty to counts of aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors and providing alcohol to minors. A probe by Perkasie Police revealed that in October Werner gave alcohol beverages to two underage girls at his mother’s home on East Ridge Avenue, and then sexually assaulted one of the girls while the other teen was heavily intoxicated.