Cawley Leaving United Way For His College Alma Mater

The President and CEO of The United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey, Jim Cawley is leaving the non-profit for a position at Temple University.

Cawley will oversee fundraising and the University’s alumni relations operations. Cawley, a Temple University graduate and Bucks County native, started with the United Way in 2015. Before leading the United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey, Cawley was Pennsylvania’s Lt. Governor in the Corbett Administration.