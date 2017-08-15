Lansdale Puts Out Bids For Fire Escape on Building

Lansdale officials are moving ahead with safety improvements on a building the Borough owns downtown.

A contract for the installation of a new fire escape at 421 West Main Street could come up for approval at the Borough council meeting this Wednesday evening. The project had been put out for bid twice, but the first time only one contractor submitted a proposal and its price was way over budget. Borough Council Member Jason Van Dame says there was more interest and the numbers went in the right direction on round two.

“This time around we got three bids. The lowest bid still being significantly over the original cost of 70,000.

The low bid of almost 105,000 was submitted by local contractor the Tulio Group.