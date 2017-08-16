Another Attorney Wants Off of Bill Cosby Sex Assault Case

Los Angeles based attorney Angela Agrusa is following in the footsteps of Philly attorney Brian McMonagle.

Two weeks ago McMonagle filed with Montgomery County Court to withdraw as Cosby’s attorney. Judge Steven O’Neill will hear that request on August 22nd, but Agrusa, who filed papers Tuesday to withdraw from the Cosby case, also asked Judge O’Neill to delay the August 22nd hearing, which is likely to cover other matters in the second trial, including change of venire. Agrusa asked for the hearing to be scheduled for September 11th to give Cosby more time to hire an attorney for his November 6th retrial. Cosby’s first trial ended in a hung Jury. Cosby allegedly sexually assaulted Andrea Constand in 2004 at his Cheltenham Township home. Constand testified that Cosby gave three blue pills and wine to relax her. Constand also testified that she visited Cosby’s home for advice on her career. Constand met Cosby at Temple University when she was employed by the University in the women’s basketball program. Cosby, in a deposition, said the sexual contact with Constand was consensual. Constand testified during Cosby’s first trial that after taking the blue pills that he had given her she began to lose consciousness and her ability to fend off Cosby’s alleged sexual advances after he lead her to a sofa.