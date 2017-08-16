Former Teacher Sentenced For Sexually Assaulting Two Teens

A 40 year old former teacher at Springfield Township Middle School is sentenced 6 to 12 years in prison for sexually assaulting two teenage girls who were his students.

According to court records, Jason Guttuso plead guilty to multiple charges in connection with the case, including statutory sexual assault, institutional sexual assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse. Guttuso had sexual contact with one of the girls 15 to 20 times between September 2014 and August 2015. Guttuso, was a standout football player at Central Bucks High School West and he played football at Villanova University. Guttuso, now a registered sex offender, was married with one child prior to his actions that led to his prison term.