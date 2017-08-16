Leach Asks State Senate to Denounce White Supremacists

State senator Daylin Leach crafts a resolution condemning white supremacists.

Leach is asking for support from his colleagues in the State Senate.

“I want to give everyone the opportunity, Democrats and Republicans, to stand together in a bipartisan way and say, we want nothing to do with neo-Nazis, white supremacists, alt-right, white nationalists ideology that demonizes and threatens people based on their religion or their race. We oppose this, it is everything America stands for.”

Leach says he’s stunned that the entire Republican caucus in D.C. hasn’t taken to the steps of the capitol as one to denounce white supremacy.