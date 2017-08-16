State Treasury Dept. Urges Parents to Use Pa529 Plan

Saving now for your children’s higher education may be the only way for them to avoid serious debt, like many colleges students and graduates who are now struggling with debt. The State Treasurers Office continues to encourage families to invest in the Pennsylvania 529 Plan, a college savings plan. Deputy State Treasurer, Jack Stollsteimer was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Wednesday. He says there are two plans available that offer savings for the growing costs associated with higher education.

“Buying tuition at today’s prices to be used tomorrow for your child. You’re not locked in to any one school under our program.

Stollsteimer adds, while college tuition continues to rise, 95 percent of jobs created since the great recession require some kind of higher education, either a business degree or a college education. For more information visit www.pa529.com