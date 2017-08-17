Father, Son Accused of Possessing and Sharing Child Porn

The Montgomery County D.A.’s office announces the arrests of a Glenside man and his son.

The National Center For Missing and Exploited Children, after a tip on April 13th, linked child porn to a computer on Edge Hill Road, allegedly belonging to 68 year old, Harry Ennis. He’s charged with 100 counts of sexual abuse of children and child pornography. His son, 29 year old Patrick Ennis, faces charges of dissemination of child porn, sexual abuse of children and child pornography. Harris Ennis remains behind bars after failing to post 75,000 bail. Patrick Ennis was released after posting 25,000 bail. Harry Ennis and his son, Patrick Ennis face a preliminary hearing on August 24th.