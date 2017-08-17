Lansdale Council Member Condemns White Supremacists

A Lansdale official is taking a stand against those that instigated the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Council member jack Hansen read a statement at the Borough business meeting Wednesday night that condemned white supremacist groups for showing up at a rally with clubs, shields and mace. He also took President Trump to task.

“President Trump has shown his own racist beliefs when he could not condemn the bigotry and racism. I firmly believe in the right of people to dissent and protest, but that has led to violence, injury and death it has gone too far.”

Hansen called the driver of the car that plowed into a crowd killing 32 year Heather Heyer, while injuring 19 others, a coward and pointed out that Isis often uses tactics of terror like that.