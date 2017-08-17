State Rep. says Groups Like the KKK Thrive on Publicity

Montgomery County State Rep. Kate Harper weighs in on the trouble in Charlottesville, Virginia and how it could have been prevented.

Harper says, earlier this summer, the KKK protested in Gettysburg.

“And the State Police issued a statement to us in government saying, please do not publicize this. They got a permit, they did their thing and they went away and e had not tragedy here.”

The City of Baltimore removed confederate statues overnight this week to avoid potential problems. Harper was a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Thursday afternoon.