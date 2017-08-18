Gale, Arkoosh Fence Over Merits and Drawbacks of Groups

Montgomery County Commissioner chair Val Arkoosh says minority commissioner Joe Gale is out of touch with his constituents.

She says he spends too much time addressing groups outside of the county including one that has been labeled extremely anti-government by the southern poverty law center. Gale says the Berks County Patriots do not deserve that description.

“It seems that any movement against the far left liberal agenda is now labeled a hate group. Meanwhile, we have organizations like Planned Parenthood, killing innocent unborn babies and selling their baby parts, but the fake news does not want to cover that because it does not fit the fake narrative.

Both Commissioners condemn the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, but Arkoosh blames it on white supremacist groups while Gale says both sides are responsible.