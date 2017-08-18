NPSD Closer to New Teacher Contract

Teacher contract talks continue in the North Penn School District. District negotiators last met with their union counterparts just over two weeks ago.

School Board Member Tim Kerr says some progress has been made.

“We hammered out some things, I don’t want to get into specifics. I don’t think it’s fair to them or us. I would say we’re closer and I’m optimistic. I think next week will tell us whether I should be as optimistic as I am.”

District negotiators will meet with representatives of the union again next Wednesday.