Woman Sentenced For Stealing Money From Businesses

34 year old Lauren Marciano, A Trappe resident, is sentenced to ten years probation and ordered to pay back more than 283,000 after pleading guilty to stealing the money as the office manager of two Lower Gwynedd businesses owned by her father.

Lower Gwynedd Police Detectives were called about the thefts in October of last year. The investigation uncovered how Lauren Marciano was able to funnel money to her own account. Detectives say, Marciano forged the signatures of other company officials at Gwynedd Valley Custom Builders and STH Carpentry. In addition to probation, Maricano, who plead guilty to a felony charge of theft by deception, has been ordered to pay both businesses 400 dollars a month each until the money is fully repaid.