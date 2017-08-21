Congressman Brendan Boyle’s Offers Weekly Hours in Lansdale

A staff member from the office of 13th District Congressman Brendan Boyle will hold weekly office hours at Lansdale Borough Hall starting next month.

A rental agreement was approved by Borough Council last week. Council Member Jason Van Dame Chairs the Administration and Finance Committee.

“He campaigned heavily in Lansdale saying that he would be bring an office here, so it is finally nice to see he is finally making good on that promise, so we welcome his presence.”

The rental agreement calls for the Congressman to pay 150,00 a month for use of the foyer outside Council Chambers once a week.