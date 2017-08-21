Lansdale Borough Police Adds Fulltime Officer

Lansdale residents will soon be seeing more of Police Officer John Albany.

Borough Council approved moving the part timer into one of the vacant fulltime positions on the Police Department roster. Albany has been on the beat in Lansdale for the past eight months and received very good performance ratings. Acting Police Chief Mike Trail is looking forward to getting more hours from Albany.

“Getting the one officer right now will definitely help us recover our footprint on the street and make sure will adequately patrol the level for the consumers, services and residents in the town.”

A new fulltime police officer in Lansdale earns about 56,000 a year.