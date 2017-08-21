Local Total Eclipse Watcher in Oregon

A total eclipse of the sun will sweep across the center of the United States.

The path of the total eclipse will run from Oregon to South Carolina. About a 70 mile swath will be in the path of totality. The President of the Bux-Mont Astronomical Association, Dwight Dulsky is within that in Oregon.

“We’re going to have about 80 percent of the disc of the sun covered up by the moon and you have always take precautions at anytime of these like partial phases. You have to have some protection covering your eyes, if you’re using any kind of optical equipment, like telescopes or binoculars and filters on cameras, the same thing.”

Dulsy says, where he’s locate din Oregon, the total eclipse will last about three minutes.