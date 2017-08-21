Madonna: Changes in Admin. Need to Start with Trump

Last week proved to be a disaster for President Trump on several fronts.

The President’s response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia was widely criticized by both Republicans and Democrats after Mr. Trump offered comments on the violence, which many felt failed to adequately denounce supremacy groups. In addition to the lack of clarity on the situation in Charlottesville, the revolving door at the White House continued with the firing of the Administration’s Steven Bannon. F&M College Pollster and Professor of Political Science, Dr. Terry Madonna says, groups and individuals are moving away from the President.

“Nine charities have cancelled events at Mar a Lago. The pastor of a mega church in New York City resigned from Trump’s Evangelical Board, A.R. Bernard and a House Democrat from California has introduced a Resolution requiring the President to undergo a medical examination to see if he’s fit for office.”

Madonna adds, the President, at some point, needs to change the subject, his behavior and gain some discipline, especially before his address to the nation Monday night. Madonna was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Monday morning.