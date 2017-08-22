Bannon: Watch Out For Publishers Clearing House Scam

Bucks County’s Consumer Champ, Mike Bannon says, a scam that was around in the past has returned.

Bannon says, it worked in the past, but recent callers to his office say they didn’t fall for the trickery. Bannon says, scammers are calling residents concerning the Publishers Clearing House Sweepstake.

“They call and ask people to send money via Western Union to pay taxes and fees and it’s the bottom line of what the scam is. Fortunately some residents who called our office didn’t fall for the scam which is making the rounds again.”

Bannon, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Tuesday morning says, listeners who have consumer related questions can call his office at 215-348-6060. Bannon is the Director of The Bucks County Department of Consumer Protection.