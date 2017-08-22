Cosby’s Second Trial Rescheduled Until Next Sping

Judge Steven O’Neill changed the start of Bill Cosby’s second trial from November 6th until next spring to give Cosby’s new law team more time to prepare.

Los Angeles attorney, Tom Mesereau, was Michael Jackson’s attorney when the late pop star was acquitted in a case that accused him of molesting boys. Philadelphia attorney Samuel Silver and Nevada Attorney, Kathleen Bliss will also join Mesereau in Cosby’s defense. The new defense team also will choose from a Montgomery County jury pool. Brian McMonagle and Angela Agrusa, Cosby’s attorneys in his first case, which ended in a hung jury, withdrew from the case. Cosby is accused of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004 at his Cheltenham Township home.